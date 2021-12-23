Belgium's December business confidence index falls
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell to +3.6 in December from +4.2 in November.
DETAILS
For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's web site in English, German, French and Dutch at http://www.nbb.be.
BACKGROUND
The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.
