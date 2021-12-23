Belgium's December business confidence index falls

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell to +3.6 in December from +4.2 in November.

The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk

