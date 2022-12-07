Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
A week after it released its 2023 global outlook, the Blackrock Investment Institute said in a note that the new regime calls for a larger overweight position in inflation linked bonds, and suggested moves to overweight in developed market high-yield and global investment grade credit, from underweights. It also called for a smaller overweight in developed market equities.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessGunvor Group closes 570 mln euro credit facility
Geneva-based energy trader Gunvor Group on Wednesday said it has closed a 570 million euro ($597.65 million) loan facility for natural gas storage in Europe.