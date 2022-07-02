1 minute read
Bank of England's Bailey opposes Treasury plan to overrule financial regulators, Sky News reports
July 2 (Reuters) - Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, opposes plans drawn up by Britain's Treasury to overrule financial regulators, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Bailey has expressed disquiet about a so-called 'call-in power' which will be included in the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which is due to be introduced this year, the report said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.