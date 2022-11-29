BoE's Bailey says gilt market still looking abnormal















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that conditions in Britain's government bond market had not yet returned to normal.

Late September saw the heaviest selling of gilts since modern records began, triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic agenda and reinforced by the funding structure of the pensions industry.

"We've obviously had a period of severe illiquidity in the gilt market, indeed it's not back to normal at the moment," Bailey told the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Lords.

