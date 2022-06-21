BoE's Pill says he sees further rate rises ahead

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further in the near future to tackle surging inflation, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday.

"We will do what we need to do to get inflation back to target. And at least in my view, that will require further tightening of monetary policy over the coming months," Pill told the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken

