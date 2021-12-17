BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic funding but maintained ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future.

In a widely expected decision, the BOJ maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.

The central bank also extended by six months a March 2022 deadline for its pandemic-relief loan scheme with tweaks to conditions, to ensure commercial banks keep channelling funds to small firms. read more

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

POLICY DECISIONS

"Each central bank conducts monetary policy that best meets the needs of its economy and contributes to price stability. As such, it's natural for their policy decisions to vary ... The decisions by overseas central banks won't immediately affect the BOJ's policy stance.

"Japan's consumer inflation still hovers around 0%. Even when stripping away one-off factors, consumer inflation is still around 0.5%, way below our 2% target."

MAINTAIN MASSIVE MONETARY STIMULUS

"Other central banks are normalising monetary policies. But Japan's inflation is stuck around 0% and remains well below our 2% target. Achievement of our target will be some time off. That means it's important that we patiently maintain massive monetary stimulus. Doing so is necessary for Japan's economy and prices."

WEAKER YEN BENEFICIAL TO ECONOMY

"The yen has weakened somewhat, but the benefits of a weak yen still outweigh the cost. Exchange rates move on various factors. Just because the U.S. and European central banks raise interest rates does not necessarily mean the yen will weaken against these currencies.

Even if the yen weakens further, under current conditions, such moves will deliver more benefits to the economy than demerits."

PACE OF CORPORATE CREDIT-BUYING

"The BOJ's corporate bond and commercial paper-buying will slow. As for commercial paper, our holdings will return to pre-pandemic levels in about half a year. For corporate bonds, it will take about five years. So it will converge at a very moderate pace."

MONETARY POLICY AND EMERGENCY FUNDING

"We took emergency steps on pandemic relief that were very useful ... But that was something we did on top of our easy monetary policy.

"We will dial back funding support mainly for big firms. But we will maintain yield curve control and quantitative easing to achieve our 2% inflation target. We're ready to take additional easing steps without hesitation. We've also consistently said we will keep borrowing costs low. These steps, including the forward guidance, won't change. Our monetary policy focus will not change."

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

