BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan upgraded its inflation forecasts on Tuesday and flagged heightening chances the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, the latest sign of its conviction Japan is emerging sustainably out of deflation. read more

The central bank also revised up next fiscal year's growth forecast and offered a more upbeat view on the economy than three months ago, taking in stride the recent spike in Omicron coronavirus variant cases at least for the time being.

As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged a -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term rates around 0% at a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

MONETARY EASING

"Consumer inflation is likely to stay around 1% through the end of the BOJ's projection period. As such, there is no need to modify the BOJ's monetary easing."

INFLATIONARY PRESSURE

"Japan has recently seen inflationary pressure heighten. This is driven partly by an improving output gap, reflecting a pickup in Japan's economy. When you look at Japan's past experience, such as in 2008, price gains driven by rising commodity costs had been temporary."

SUSTAINABLE INFLATION

"For inflation to become sustainable, we need to see an increase in medium- to long-term inflation expectations."

WAGE HIKES

"As corporate profits increase, the labour market could tighten and lead to a moderate rise in wages. The government is also using tax reforms to encourage wage hikes. There's also hope for savings to spur consumption. These are positive factors that could prod households to become more accommodative to price hikes."

POSITIVE ECONOMIC CYCLE

"We will maintain powerful monetary easing until we see wage and price growth rise sustainably, and lead to a positive economic cycle."

NO DEBATES ON INTEREST RATE HIKES

"We are not debating an interest rate hike ... As shown in the report, we're not yet in a situation where inflation is steadily accelerating toward the BOJ's goal. The median forecast of board members is for inflation around 1%. Under such conditions, we are absolutely not thinking about raising rates or modifying our easy monetary policy."

NO POLICY NORMALISATION

"My term as BOJ governor ends in April 2023. But I have no plans to tie debate on policy normalisation to my remaining term. We're not in a condition to debate an exit or policy normalisation with inflation still remaining around 1%."

WEAK YEN BOOSTS ECONOMIC GROWTH

"A weak yen works to boost economic growth and inflation, so there's no change in the BOJ's view it is positive for Japan's economy. So I don't think there's such a thing as a weak yen. But the impact of a weak yen is uneven for each sector."

INFLATION

"Japan's inflation will be pushed higher mostly by the fading effect of last year's cellphone fee cuts and the impact of raw material costs in fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, however, inflation will be driven more by an expected improvement in the output gap and heightening inflation expectations - factors that would be more sustainable. Looking ahead, we can see inflation gradually accelerate toward 2%."

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

"We will scrutinise the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and if necessary, ramp up monetary stimulus. We also expect to keep interest rates at current or lower levels for the time being. We will keep doing so until 2% inflation is stably achieved."

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

