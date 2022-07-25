BOJ new board member says exit from easy policy will become focus if wages rise

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's new board member Naoki Tamura said on Monday an exit from the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will become a focus of discussion once wages begin to rise in tandem with inflation.

"Only when the BOJ can normalise monetary policy and exit can it describe its massive monetary easing programme as a success," Tamura said in an inaugural news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.