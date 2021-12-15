Rates & Bonds
BOJ offers cash injection to counter short-term rate rise for 3rd straight day
1 minute read
TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to pump 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) into markets through temporary government bond purchases to counter a recent rise in short-term interest rates.
It was the third straight day the BOJ made such an offer as short-term rates crept up on increased year-end fund demand.
($1 = 113.6800 yen)
Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam
