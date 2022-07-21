BOJ raises inflation forecast, keeps policy steady

FIL PHOTO: Exterior of Bank of Japan's headquarter is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and warned of risks to the economic outlook in a sign it will remain an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy.

"For the time being, while closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19, the bank will support financing ... and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a 8-1 vote.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In fresh quarterly projections, the BOJ raised its core consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 to 2.3% from 1.9% projected in April.

It expects core consumer inflation to hit 1.4% in fiscal 2023, compared with 1.1% in April.

The board cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.4% from a 2.9% rise seen three months ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.