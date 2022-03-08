BOJ won't tighten policy to address cost-push inflation, says Gov Kuroda

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was inappropriate to tighten monetary policy or withdraw stimulus to deal with any rise in inflation driven by soaring fuel costs.

"With inflation expectations and wage growth remaining low, rising energy and commodity costs would have a negative impact on Japan's economy," Kuroda told parliament, when asked how the central bank could respond if inflation exceeds its 2% target.

The BOJ is seeking to achieve moderate inflation accompanied by rising wages and corporate profits, Kuroda said.

"If crude oil and commodity prices drive up inflation while wage growth remains slow, that would hit households' real income and corporate profits, and hurt the economy," he said.

"Such conditions won't lead to sustainable achievement of 2% inflation," Kuroda said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

