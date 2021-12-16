Bosnia's Serb region passes 2022 budget without provisions for secession plan

SARAJEVO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic adopted a budget for 2022 that was marginally higher compared to this year but did not make provisions for the financing any new institutions that may result from its planned secession from Bosnia.

The new budget adopted by the regional parliament late on Wednesday earmarked 4 billion Bosnian marka ($2.3 billion) for public spending, up 0.2% from this year's budget.

The same lawmakers voted last week to pull the Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, tax system and judiciary, the key pillars of the country's joint security, rule of law and economic system, in a non-binding motion.

The move has been condemned by the European Union and its key Western allies as damaging economic prospects of the region and stability of Bosnia and the whole region. read more

The budget was supported with 48 votes in favour in the 83-seat parliament.

Based on the projection of 4.5% economic growth in 2022, revenues are projected at 3.3 billion marka, fuelled mainly by indirect taxes. The financing through issuing of sovereign debt is set at 720 million marka.

The budget spending of 3.57 billion marka will mostly go to cover salaries, pensions and social benefits, while 454.6 million marka will be used to service debt.

Serb Republic Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic has said that funds needed for the financing of new institutions, such as separate tax administration, could be taken from government reserve funds.

(1$ = 1.736 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

