Brazil will continue with its interest rate instrument, says cenbank director

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said on Monday that policymakers continue to have interest rates as a policy instrument, but will assess how to best use it in the future

"It's not about giving up the use of the instrument," said Guillen, the economic policy director, during an event hosted by Credit Suisse.

The statement followed a question about how the central bank would navigate an uncertain scenario without further monetary policy, following official communication that its strategy to combat inflation involves a higher terminal interest rate and keeping it at that level for longer.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.