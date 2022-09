Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BRASILIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday improved its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.7% from 2% in July.

The ministry kept its GDP growth outlook of 2.5% in 2023.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan

