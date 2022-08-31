1 minute read
Brazil's govt forecasts 2023 primary deficit of $12 bln
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry predicted a 2023 primary budget deficit of 63.7 billion reais ($12.25 billion) in a proposal sent to Congress on Wednesday, close to the 65.9 billion reais deficit officially set as the government's fiscal target for next year.
($1 = 5.1981 reais)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.