Brazil's Guedes says IMF will end its mission in Brazil in June 2022

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will end its mission in Brazil in June 2022 after he signed off on its termination, adding that the institution has been consistently wrong on its economic forecasts for the country.

Speaking after an event hosted by Sao Paulo's main industry association, Guedes said Brazil is managing to implement its fiscal adjustment, with a reduction in the primary deficit expected this year and in 2022, and that it "doesn't need the IMF camped out any longer."

During the event, the minister also referred to comments by former Brazilian Central Bank Chief Ilan Goldfajn, who will become the head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere department starting next year.

The chairman of Credit Suisse Brazil's advisory board, Ilan said in an interview on the Neofeed website published on Monday that foreign investors have already fled Brazil. He also criticized the government-backed easing of a constitutional spending cap rule to increase public spending in 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro will seek reelection.

"Since there is a Brazilian criticizing (the country) and is going there, there's no need of having the mission here," said Guedes, adding that he had signed off on the end of IMF's mission before Ilan's remarks.

The IMF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

