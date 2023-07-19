Britain's banks too slow in passing higher interest rates to savers, says watchdog
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's banks are not passing on higher interest rates to savers fast enough, though this is expected to accelerate in coming months as a new duty to provide good outcomes for consumers comes into force, UK financial regulators said on Wednesday.
"The pace has simply not been fast enough," Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
