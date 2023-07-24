Factbox: Brokerages ramp up ECB rate hike bets on sticky inflation, hawkish policymakers

July 24 (Reuters) - Most brokerages expect two more 25-basis point rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) as inflation remains sticky and central bank policymakers strike a hawkish stance.

The ECB deposit rate now stands at a 22-year high of 3.5% following a 25-basis point hike last month. Its euro short-term rate forwards currently implies the deposit rate would peak at around 3.9% in December or early next year.

Following are forecasts from some big global banks:

Compiled by Broker Research team in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.