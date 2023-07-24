Factbox: Brokerages ramp up ECB rate hike bets on sticky inflation, hawkish policymakers

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt
The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach//File Photo

July 24 (Reuters) - Most brokerages expect two more 25-basis point rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) as inflation remains sticky and central bank policymakers strike a hawkish stance.

The ECB deposit rate now stands at a 22-year high of 3.5% following a 25-basis point hike last month. Its euro short-term rate forwards currently implies the deposit rate would peak at around 3.9% in December or early next year.

Following are forecasts from some big global banks:

