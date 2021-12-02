Bulgaria's interim government aims for 2.9% fiscal deficit in 2022

SOFIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's interim government plans to propose a 2022 budget draft targeting a fiscal deficit of 2.9% of economic output, the interim finance minister said on Thursday.

Valery Beltchev said the small and open economy is likely to end 2021 with a balanced budget, or even a small surplus, outperforming plans to end the year with a fiscal shortfall of 3.6% of gross domestic product.

"It is of course only a plan, but I think we can contain the fiscal deficit to 2.9% next year," Beltchev said in a live streaming.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Although Beltchev is not expected to be finance minister once talks on a coalition government are concluded, he said it was the duty of the interim government to propose a buget plan, to be put before parliament in the middle of December. The new deputies can then decide whether to approve it.

"In the end the talks for the new government are not over and we have no right to wait," Beltchev said. "The finance ministry needs to maintain the stability of the state."

Parliament will have its first sitting on Friday following an election last month, which was the country's third parliamentary election this year.

Bulgaria's largest party, the new centrist faction We Continue The Change (PP) is holding talks with three other parties on forming a coalition government.

PP and its potential coalition partners have also discussed a fiscal shortfall of between 3.5% and 4.5% next year.

Beltchev said he believed Bulgaria should tap global markets next year to finance any fiscal shortfall and maturing debt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.