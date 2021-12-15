Bulgaria's jobless rate edges up to 4.8% in November

SOFIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in November from 4.7% a month earlier, as the Balkan country battled to contain a new wave of the coronavirus, data from the state employment agency showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was 6.7% in November 2020, when the Balkan country was imposing tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

There were 2,984 more unemployed people in the country of 7 million than a month earlier, but less than 60,593 less than a year before.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova;

