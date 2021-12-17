Canada leaves mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite record-high home prices

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator left the benchmark for its mortgage stress test unchanged on Friday, despite growing concerns about a red-hot housing market that shows no sign of cooling.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate (MQR) for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%, keeping the benchmark the greater of this rate, or a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points, according to a statement on OSFI's website.

The current minimum rate came into effect on June 1, with OSFI saying then it was meant to make sure that lenders would be protected upon a return to pre-pandemic conditions when interest rates rise. read more

Since then, the national average home price has increased 3.5%, and nearly 20% from a year earlier, to set a new record in November with demand continuing to outpace supply, exacerbating affordability concerns and stoking fears of a bubble.

OSFI examines the macroeconomic environment, household indebtedness and house price imbalances to set the MQR, it said on Friday.

"In spring 2021, OSFI observed that these vulnerabilities, and corresponding risks, were elevated," the regulator said in a letter on its website.

"OSFI, therefore, set the MQR floor to 5.25%, which was higher than the previous level, effective June 1, 2021," the regulator said. "Current vulnerabilities and risks, which remain elevated, support maintaining the MQR floor at 5.25%."

OSFI will continue to assess vulnerabilities and risks posed to borrowers and to federally regulated financial institutions, it said.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.