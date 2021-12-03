Canadian dollar rebounds from 10-week low after jobs surge

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback

Canada's economy adds 154,000 jobs in November

Price of U.S. oil rises 3.5%

Canadian bond yields rise across a flatter curve

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and domestic jobs data supported an earlier start to Bank of Canada rate hikes.

Canada's economy posted a job gain of 154,000 in November, eclipsing estimates for an increase of 35,000, while the jobless rate dropped to a new pandemic low. read more

The data could make it more likely that the Bank of Canada sticks to hawkish guidance at an interest rate decision next week despite a more uncertain economic outlook following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In October, the BoC signaled it could begin raising interest rates as soon as April.

"Given the strength in jobs and inflation, the risks are skewed toward an earlier start to Bank of Canada rate hikes," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

The price of oil, one of Canada's main exports, climbed after the producer group OPEC+ said it could review its policy to hike output at short notice if oil demand collapsed. U.S. crude prices were up 3.5% at $68.8 a barrel. read more

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2767 to the greenback, or 78.33 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest intraday level since Sept. 21 at 1.2845.

Analysts are sticking with bullish forecasts on the Canadian dollar, expecting oil prices to rebound and the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll showed. read more

Gains for the loonie on Friday followed data showing U.S. employment increased far less than expected in November. read more

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across a flatter curve. The 2-year rate rose 7 basis points to 1.043%, while the 10-year was up 1 basis points at 1.516%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis

