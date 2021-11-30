CEE ECONOMY Domestic demand gives Czech economy Q3 lift as industry drags

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy fared a touch better than expected in the third quarter amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting gross domestic product by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.

The Czech Republic, like other countries in central Europe, is facing a continued inflation spike along with easing growth as car makers have difficulties with global supply shortages, especially for semiconductors, that are biting into production.

The Czech National Bank cut its 2021 growth forecast to 1.9% from 3.5% predicted earlier in November, when it also delivered a 125 basis point rate hike - the biggest in nearly a quarter-century.

Growth slowed on a year-on-year basis to 3.1% in the third quarter, a figure the statistics office revised upward from a 2.8% flash estimate. The quarterly expansion was above a flash estimate of 1.4%.

The statistics office said domestic demand was the sole driver, buoying the economy amid a drop in external demand. Exports fell both in quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year terms.

Petr Sklenar, an economist at J&T Banka, said a positive change in inventories helped offset the car industry's negative impact. He estimated the slowdown continuing in the fourth quarter but that the economy would maintain growth on a quarterly basis.

"There was quite a strong rebound in domestic demand, and that is a positive sign," he said.

The car sector, accounting for about a quarter of Czech industrial production, is expecting weaker production this year and reported its lowest output volume since 2014 in the first nine months of the year.

Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto's production boss told Hospodarske Noviny on Nov. 24 that the Czech carmaker currently had about 30,000 cars unfinished because of chip shortages but that its production was secured for the next month.

