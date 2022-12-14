Central Bank of UAE follows Fed to raise base rate by 50 bps















Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was increasing its base rate by 50 basis points to 4.4% effective on Thursday, moving with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike.

The bank said in a statement it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese











