Central Bank of UAE hikes base rate by 25 bps following Fed move















Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was increasing its base rate by 25 basis points to 4.65% effective on Thursday, moving in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike.

The bank said in a statement it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai











