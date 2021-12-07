China c.bank cuts rates on relending facility

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank will cut the rates on its relending facility by 25 basis points (bps) to support the rural sector and small firms, effective from Dec. 7, state media Securities Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The three-month relending rate will be cut to 1.7%, while the six-month rate will be cut to 1.9% and the one-year rate will lowered to 2%, the newspaper reported.

In July 2020, the central bank cut the re-discount and relending rates by 25 basis points for small firms and the rural sector.

Investors are closely watching if the central bank will cut its benchmark lending rate, or loan prime rate (LPR), in the coming months, after it said on Monday it would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios from Dec. 15. read more

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes

