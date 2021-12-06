China Evergrande forms risk management committee

Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Monday said it would set up a risk management committee as the realty company faces a slew of operational and financial challenges.

The committee will play an important role in mitigating and eliminating future risks for the group, the embattled property developer said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.