China Evergrande forms risk management committee
Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Monday said it would set up a risk management committee as the realty company faces a slew of operational and financial challenges.
The committee will play an important role in mitigating and eliminating future risks for the group, the embattled property developer said.
