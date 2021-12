The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch.

It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

