Factbox: China Evergrande's bond coupon payments through May 2022

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. read more

A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due last month could represent the developer's first offshore default on a public bond, and would trigger cross-defaults on all the company's about $19 billion of bonds in international capital markets.

The company has in the past made last-minute payments on coupons before grace periods expired.

The embattled developer on Monday said it had set up a risk management committee, including officials from state entities, which would play an important role in "mitigating and eliminating the future risks" of the group. read more

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it has $255.2 million in coupon payments due on Dec. 28.

Following is a list of upcoming U.S. and Hong Kong dollar bond coupon payment due dates for Evergrande and its units through May 2022:

