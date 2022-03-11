China Feb new bank loans fall more than expected

Summary Feb new loans 1.23 trln yuan vs f'cast 1.49 trln yuan

Feb M2 money supply +9.2% y/y, vs f'cast of +9.5%

Feb TSF 1.19 trln yuan, vs f'cast 2.22 trln yuan

C.bank keeps policy accommodative to underpin growth

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China fell more than expected in February from a record high in January, even as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support the slowing economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.23 trillion yuan ($195 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down sharply from 3.98 trillion yuan in January and falling short of analyst expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Friday.

A pull-back in February's lending had been widely expected as Chinese banks tend to front-load loans at the beginning of the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.49 trillion yuan in February. The new loans were lower than 1.36 trillion yuan in February, 2021.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday he is confident of hitting this year's economic growth target, despite headwinds including the war in Ukraine, pledging to provide more policy support during a politically sensitive year. read more

China is targeting slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year. read more

To spur growth, the central bank has cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with more easing steps expected. read more

China has pledged to keep money supply and total social financing growth basically in line with nominal economic growth this year.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.2% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, below estimates of 9.5% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 9.8% in January.

Outstanding yuan loan grew 11.4% from a year earlier compared with 11.5% growth in January. Analysts had expected 11.5% growth.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.2% in February from a year earlier and from 10.5% in January.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In February, TSF dipped to 1.19 trillion yuan from 6.17 trillion yuan in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected February TSF of 2.22 trillion yuan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.