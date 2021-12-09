China Nov new bank loans rise less than expected as stance tilts towards easing

Summary Nov new loans 1.27 trln yuan vs f'cast 1.56 trln yuan

Nov M2 money supply +8.5% y/y, vs f'cast of +8.7%

Nov TSF 2.61 trln yuan, vs f'cast 2.70 trln yuan

C.bank stance tilts towards easing as growth slows

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China rose less than expected in November from the previous month even as the central bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.27 trillion yuan ($200.19 billion) in new yuan loans in November, up from October but falling short of analysts' expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.56 trillion yuan in November from 826.2 billion yuan the previous month and 1.43 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

China's central bank said on Monday it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks on Dec. 15, its second such move this year, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. read more

On Tuesday, the central bank cut the rates on its relending facility by 25 basis points (bps) to support the rural sector and small firms. read more

Still, analysts see economic growth slowing further into 2022 and expect further cautious policy easing in coming months.

China says it will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year. It will keep economic operations within a reasonable range in 2022, the Politburo, the country's top-decision making body, said this week.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.5% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, below estimates of 8.7% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.7% in October from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.7% in November from a year earlier compared with 11.9% growth in October. Analysts had expected 11.9% growth.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, picked up slightly to 10.1% in November from a year earlier and from 10.0% in October.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In November, TSF rose to 2.61 trillion yuan from 1.59 trillion yuan in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November TSF of 2.70 trillion yuan.

China's economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with surging prices, a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and persistent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.