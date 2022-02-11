China treasury futures drop after faster Jan credit growth

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chinese benchmark treasury futures fell to a one-month low on Friday after new data showed faster credit growth in January as monetary authorities pushed to bolster the country's economy.

The most-traded contract, for March delivery , fell as much as 0.47% to 100.620, with China's benchmark 10-year yield , rising about 1.5 basis points to 2.785%.

The dip in government bond futures follows data on Thursday that showed new bank lending in China more than tripled in January from a month earlier to a record high.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also accelerated, touching a six-month high of 10.5% in January. read more

A director at a local brokerage said the TSF data had sparked fear of a credit boom among traders.

"The long side and short side are always looking for new excitement. The marginal impact of easy monetary policy is decreasing unless new positive factors come up," he said.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The Chinese 10-year government bond yield has steadily dropped since October of last year, from above 3% to a low of around 2.66% on Jan. 25, pulled lower by a combination of falling interest rates, decelerating credit growth and expectations of slowing growth.

Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, said that faster credit growth and stabilising growth expectations would likely lead to a shift in policy conditions, characterised by "market action (that) is typically more mixed".

"While a big rise in bond yields is probably not imminent, as monetary policy eases further market action will become less one-sided and more volatile," he said.

Rising credit growth may push yields higher

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue

