China's Guangdong set to cut lower limit of bid rate for local bonds -sources

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's southern province of Guangdong will cut the lower limit of the bid rate range for local government bonds to be issued on Monday, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, following cuts in key Chinese policy rates this week.

The province will cut the minimum premium above the five-day average value of central government bonds of the same maturity to 10 basis points, from a previous minimum of 15 basis points, the sources said.

Guangdong is set to issue about 116.6 billion yuan ($18.38 billion) worth of general purpose and special bonds on Monday, with maturities ranging between seven and 30 years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

China's central bank surprised markets with cuts to its short- and medium-term funding rates on Monday, just ahead of the release of data which showed a darkening outlook for consumption and the property sector. read more

On Thursday, China lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates on Thursday, and according to sources the People's Bank of China would later on Friday to cut interest rates on a key monetary policy tool by which financial institutions can obtain temporary liquidity from the central bank. read more

($1 = 6.3423 Chinese yuan)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Fang Wu, Xiangming Hou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.