Credit Suisse euro bonds drop more than 5 cents, hit record lows















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Euro-denominated bonds issued by Credit Suisse dropped to record lows on Monday, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27.

The embattled lender's longer-dated bonds suffered the sharpest declines. The 2032 and 2033 issues dropped more than 5 cents to trade at 71.6 cents in the euro and 54.2 cents in the euro respectively, Tradeweb data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.