Credit Suisse launches new covered bond - memo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday launched a new three-year covered bond, a lead manager memo seen by Reuters showed.

According to the memo, price guidance for the new bond was set at mid-swaps +75 basis points (bps).

Order books for the new issue exceeded 825 million euros, a separate memo showed.

Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.