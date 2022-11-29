Credit Suisse pitches covered bond programme to international investors - memo















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has mandated banks to introduce international investors to its covered bond programme and an inaugural, euro-denominated, short-dated covered bond transaction may follow, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse has mandated Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DZ BANK, Helaba, ING and Natixis to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings, the memo said.

The bonds are expected to be rated AAA by Fitch, according to the memo.

A separate memo seen by Reuters showed that the investor meetings were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Chiara Elisei, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Karin Strohecker











