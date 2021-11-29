Croatia's INA to tap market with 2 bln HRK bond

ZAGREB, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Croatian gas and oil company INA (INAI.ZA) will tap the market this week with a five-year corporate bond worth up to 2 billion kuna ($300 million), the company said on Monday.

The books will open on Dec. 1 at 0800 GMT and close the same day around 1300 GMT. The information on pricing and allocation will be released on Dec. 2, INA said.

The bond will mature on Dec. 6, 2026.

In an earlier note INA said the proceeds would be used for general corporate needs including debt servicing, potential acquisitions and new investments.

INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU), which owns close to 50%, while the Croatian government controls around 45%.

($1 = 6.6816 kuna)

