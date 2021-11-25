Czech central bank gets tougher in mortgage lending rules amid property boom

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will reintroduce limits on mortgage lending using new legislative powers and also raise the countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) rate for banks to counter relaxed conditions amid a property price boom.

The central bank said on Thursday mortgage lenders would face limits on debt-to-income (DTI) and debt service-to-income (DSTI) ratios for applicants from April 2022.

A loan applicant's debt to annual income should not exceed 8.5 times, and their monthly debt payments to income should not be more than 45% under the rules. Borrowers aged under 36 face slightly softer limits.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Banks will also not be able to provide loans whose amounts exceed 80% of the property value, or 90% for younger borrowers.

The Czech property market has boomed, as elsewhere in Europe, with young and lower-income people getting increasingly priced out of Prague's market. The boom is driven by a lack of new apartments and more people seeking second properties as investments.

"In the course of this year, the banking sector as a whole has returned to highly relaxed mortgage lending standards," CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said. "We consider it necessary to set tighter parameters for mortgage lending... The aim is to prevent the vulnerability of the banking sector from rising."

The bank estimated apartment prices have become overvalued by 25% in the country.

The central bank board also voted to raise the CCB rate for banks by 50 basis points, to 2.00%, taking effect in January 2023. The buffer is used to protect banks during a financial cycle, especially amid big changes in lending.

Mortgage demand has stayed strong even amid price rises.

The average price of a new Prague flat rose 15% year-on-year in the third quarter, to 126,409 crowns ($5,572) per square metre, according to a regular report by developers Trigema, Skanska and Central Group.

The average mortgage rate is up by 61 basis points since March, hitting 2.54% in October, according to the market-tracking Fincentrum Hypoindex. Since June, the central bank has lifted its key repo rate by 250 basis points to tackle an inflation spike.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson, Bernadette Baum and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.