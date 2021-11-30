Czech central bank's Mora: ready to keep hiking rates, but not as sharply

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is ready to continue raising interest rates, but not as sharply as it has done recently, Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on the bank's website.

The central bank stunned markets with a 125 basis points hike on Nov. 4, its strongest since 1997, moving the main two-week repo rate to 2.75% (CZCBIR=ECI) as it aimed to prevent inflationary expectations from decoupling.

"We're prepared to further raise interest rates, but not so starkly. We've done enough. Now it comes down to fine-tuning," Mora told the paper.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"The current forecast shows that either we'll increase 25 points in December and 25 points in February, or about 50 points all at once in December. That's a purely theoretical observation, everything depends on how the risk situation develops further," he said.

Mora's comments come after Governor Jiri Rusnok also told Reuters last week that there was no rush with further hikes because the central bank was in a comfortable position, and that he could even imagine leaving rates unchanged at the next policy meeting on Dec. 22. read more

Markets have sharply scaled rate hike bets, pricing in chances of a 25 basis point rise in December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.