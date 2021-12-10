Czech CPI rises 6.0% y/y in November, touch below expectations

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Czech consumer prices rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 6.0%, statistics office data showed on Friday.

The year-on-year pace is the fastest since October 2008.

The year-on-year inflation rate picked up from a reading of 5.8% in October. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 6.1% growth, along with a 0.2% month-on-month increase.

The Czech central bank forecast inflation at 4.9% year-on-year for November. The bank targets inflation at 2%, with a +/- 1 percentage point tolerance band. (CZCBIR=ECI)

NOTE. The average rate of inflation over the past 12 months was 3.5% through November.

