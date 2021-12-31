Czech end-Nov monetary aggregate M3 up 8.0%

PRAGUE, Dec 31(Reuters) - Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew by 8.0% annually at the end of November after an 8.3% rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

