Czech end-Oct monetary aggregate up 8.3% year-on-year
PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew by 8.3% annually at the end of October after a 8.3% rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller
