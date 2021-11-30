Czech end-Oct monetary aggregate up 8.3% year-on-year

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew by 8.3% annually at the end of October after a 8.3% rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

For more details see website https://www.cnb.cz/en/cnb-news/

