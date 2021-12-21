Czech end-September foreign debt 169.38 bln euros
Prague, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness rose to 169.38 billion euros at the end of September from a revised 164.40 billion euros at the end of June, the central bank said on Tuesday.
FOREIGN DEBT Q3/21 Q2/21 Q3/20
in bln euro 169.38 164.40 160.45
in bln CZK 4,318.27 4,189.67 4,365.95
in bln USD 196.11 195.42 187.87
INVESTMENT BALANCE Q3/21 Q2/21 Q3/20
in bln euro -25.25 -22.73 -20.32
in bln CZK -643.79 -579.31 -552,98
in bln USD -29.24 -27.02 -23.80
NOTE: All figures are preliminary.
Details on https://www.cnb.cz/en/cnb-news/
