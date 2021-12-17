Denmark predicts strong economic growth despite new COVID-19 wave

COPENHAGEN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Denmark expects the economy to grow 3.9% this year, up from a forecast of 3.8% made in August, despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, its finance ministry said on Friday.

"The potential dampening effect from the development in infections is not considered to fundamentally change the growth prospects for the Danish economy," it said in a statement.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.8% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023, it added.

Denmark has logged almost 3,000 Omicron infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,009 and overall daily infections broke another record on Thursday, as 9,999 new ones were logged. read more

Death rates and hospital admissions, however, are still far below levels seen a year ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.