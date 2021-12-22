Denmark targets $10 billion in government bond sales in 2022, central bank says

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Denmark aims to issue new government bonds worth 65 billion Danish crowns ($9.9 billion) in 2022, of which about one-quarter of the amount will come from its new 10-year green bonds, the central bank said on Wednesday,

It also set a target of issuing 35 billion crowns worth of short-term loan programmes, such as treasury bills and commercial papers.

The government said last week it estimated the financing requirement for 2022 at 146 billion crowns, down from the previous estimate of 195 billion crowns.

Along with the previously announced introduction of a 10-year green bond, which will be opened on Jan. 19, the central bank also said it will introduce a new inflation-linked bond during the second half of 2022, which will be linked to the Danish consumer price index.

It aims to build up the volume of those bonds to 20 billion crowns over the coming years.

Total sales at the green bond auction in January will not exceed 5 billion crowns, the central bank said. Out of the 65 billion worth of government bond debt, the green bonds will account for 15 billion crowns next year, it added.

($1 = 6.5580 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alexander Smith and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.