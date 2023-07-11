Deutsche Bank expects 50-bps Bank of England August rate hike
LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it now expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its August meeting.
Data released earlier in the day showed a key measure of British wages rose at the joint fastest pace on record.
"For now, evidence of still more persistent wage pressures will keep the MPC's foot on the accelerator," Deutsche said in a note, referring to the BoE's rate setting body.
"A second consecutive 50-bp hike now looks more likely than
not. Accordingly, we change our call for August, and now expect a 50-bp hike at the next BoE meeting, taking (the) Bank Rate to 5.5%."
Deutsche analysts said they were keeping their terminal rate projection fixed at 5.75%.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldBrazil's Lula expects Senate to pass tax reform by year-end
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he expects the Senate to pass by the end of the year a proposed tax reform restructuring the country's complex consumption taxes, which gained approved from the lower house last week.