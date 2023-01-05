Dubai's Emirates NBD launches 1 bln dirham 3-year bond
DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, launched a AED 1 billion dirham ($272 million) three-year bond on Thursday, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The senior, unsecured bond received more than 1.65 billion dirhams in orders and was launched at 5.125%. It is expected to price at par later in the day.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD), Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the local-currency issue.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
