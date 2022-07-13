ECB is 'attentive' to exchange rate as euro hits parity with dollar

A symphony of light illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is watching the euro exchange rate because of its impact on inflation but does not target a specific level, an ECB spokesperson said on Friday as the currency hit parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in 20 years.

"The ECB does not target a particular exchange rate," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "However, we are always attentive to the impact of the exchange rate on inflation, in line with our mandate for price stability."

He was repeating the ECB's long-standing line.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

