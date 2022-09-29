ECB should focus on rate policy over balance sheet cut, Centeno says

Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should focus on interest rate policy over balance sheet operations as its deposit rate is still far from the so-called neutral rate, the bank's intermediate goal, Portuguese central bank chief Mario Centeno told Bloomberg TV.

"Right now frontloading other debates may in my opinion have a destabilising effect that we really need to avoid," Centeno said when asked if it was time to discuss quantitative tightening. "We have a path towards normalisation of monetary policy and that's the focus right now."

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

