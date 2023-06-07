ECB should not hesitate to raise rates after July if inflation stays high -Knot

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata
Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot attends a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata, Japan, May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will at least need two more rate hikes of 25 basis points in June and July, and should be ready to raise rates further if inflation stays too high, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

"I expect two rate hikes in June and July," Knot said in a hearing in Dutch parliament.

"After that, the picture is unclear. In an optimistic scenario we will have done enough by then. But there are many upward risks that could possibly force us to raise rates further. I would not hesitate to do so if needed."

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next